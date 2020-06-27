UrduPoint.com
6 Category D Hospitals To Be Managed By Private Sector Under PPP Model-Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 01:49 AM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Friday initiated a process to partner with high quality private sector service providers to manage hospitals besides enhancing the quality of health services in the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) and the province as a whole

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Friday initiated a process to partner with high quality private sector service providers to manage hospitals besides enhancing the quality of health services in the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) and the province as a whole.

Under this initiative, Minister for Finance and Health, Taimur Khan Jhagra, chaired a signing ceremony, where MoUs were signed between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Foundation and service providers for conversion of 6 category D hospitals in newly merged districts and 2 category D hospitals in Chitral under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model here today.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister, Ghazan Jamal, who has assisted in rolling out the programme in merged districts was also present.

The 8 hospitals are located in underserved areas of Orakzai, Kurram, Mohmand, FR DIK, South Waziristan and Chitral.

The Minister for Finance and Health stated that one of his first targets set for the Health Foundation as he assumed charge was to outsource these health facilities.

He congratulated the Health Foundation team for completing the outsourcing in a transparent process swiftly.

The outsourcing of 8 hospitals was important for two main reasons, he said adding first hospitals will enhance service delivery capacity in these districts, especially during the pandemic.

Secondly, in line with the Prime Minister's vision, there should be more public private partnerships in the province for quick service delivery to people.

The minister stated that there was a big responsibility for the public and private sector to deliver this programme successfully.

"This programme must serve as a role model for future public partnerships, and these hospitals must set a high standard for service delivery." He said that if these outsourced hospitals raise the standards of service, this will generate healthy competition, where public sectors hospitals will also further improve service.

The Minister said that he would be following up on the key next steps and timelines to implement this programme.

Special Assistant to CM, Ghazan Jamal stated that on a pilot basis Mishti Mela hospital in Orakzai has successfully been running on PPP model and has performed surgeries for the first time, including for Gynae & Obstetrics.

He thanked Chief Minister KP and Health Minister for expanding this model to provide immediate health relief and high quality health services to the underserved areas of the merged districts.

