6 cattle markets set up in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as six cattle markets being set up temporarily here in all four tehsils of the district here on Monday.

Local district officers paid visit to the markets to review arrangements and issued further order to enhance facilities in the sale venue of cattle.

The officials stressed managers of the markets to ensure observance of Covid SOPs to prevent threats of corona and other viral diseases.