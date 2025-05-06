Open Menu

6 Caught For ‘gambling’ On Cards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2025 | 05:50 PM

6 caught for ‘gambling’ on cards

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Race Course Police on Tuesday caught six accused red-handed for allegedly gambling on cards with

amount at stake.

The accused included Umar, Asif, Shahid Abbas, Shahid Iqbal, Jamil and Hafeez, the Rawalpindi Police

spokesman said.

Besides the bet amount of Rs 73,890, five mobile phones and playing cards were also recovered from the

accused, he added.

Superintendent of Police Potohar Division Talha Wali directed the Westridge Police to prepare the challan against the accused with solid evidence so that they are sentenced by the court.

He said the police would continue efforts for the elimination of the menace gambling from society as it was the root of other social evils.

