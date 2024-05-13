6 Caught Red-handed In Wah Gambling Den
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 08:42 PM
The Wah Cantt Police on Monday apprehended six individuals red-handed while engaged in gambling activities
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Wah Cantt Police on Monday apprehended six individuals red-handed while engaged in gambling activities.
According to Police, acting on a reliable tip-off, a dedicated police team descended upon a clandestine gambling den, catching the suspects by surprise.
The raid yielded a significant haul including gambling paraphernalia and a substantial sum of betting money amounting to
Rs 21,000. Additionally, four mobile phones were confiscated from the possession of the accused.
Following their apprehension, the individuals were booked under the Narcotics Act, and a thorough investigation has been initiated to uncover their involvement in this illegal operation.
