6 children among 7 suffer burns in cylinder fire

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Seven members of a family including six children suffered burn injuries in a cylinder fire incident inside their home at Chakki Loharan Wali area, Suraj Kund road here Monday evening.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that fire erupted due to gas leakage and caused burn injuries to six children aging 3 to 10 years including two minor girls, four male children and an adult.

Those injured included Ashfaq (9), Waleed (6), Ayesha (3), Faisal (5), Adil (10), Zehra (8) and 27 years old Ahmad.

The injured received minor burns and were hospitalized after first aid treatment by Rescue 1122.