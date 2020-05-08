UrduPoint.com
6 Civilians Injured As Indian Troops Open Unprovoked Heavy Fire Along LoC

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

6 civilians injured as Indian troops open unprovoked heavy fire along LoC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Some six innocent civilians, including three girls and a woman, were seriously injured on Thursday as Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation with heavy mortars, artillery and automatic weapons in Nezapir and Rakhchikri sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) deliberately targeting civilian population.

The injured, who belonged to Kirni Degwar Nar and Mandhar villages, were evacuated to a nearby health facility for necessary medical care, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar, in a tweet, said.

