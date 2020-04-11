6 clinics sealed over violation of lockdown in Peshawar

District administration have sealed six health clinics and arrested six persons over violation of the lockdown here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration have sealed six health clinics and arrested six persons over violation of the lockdown here on Saturday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Sara Rehman checked various bazaars and sealed 6 clinics in Gulbahar, Sheikhabad and inside the city over violation of the lockdown announced by the provincial government as precautionary step to prevent the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The Deputy Commissioner has requested the people for extending cooperation to district administration in the prevention of the possible outbreak of the virus through restricting their movement to homes.