6 confirmed, 514 suspected dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Six new confirmed and 514 suspected cases of dengue virus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department said here on Saturday, 4 confirmed cases were reported in Lahore while 2 cases were reported from Gujranwala.

All suspected cases of Dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

So far, 173 confirmed dengue cases were reported from January to uptil now in the province, however, 167 cases were discharged after recovery and currently 6 dengue patients were under treatment.

No death due to dengue was reported this year owing to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 3,020 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean anddry to protect themselves from dengue.