UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6 Confirmed, 514 Suspected Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 03:00 PM

6 confirmed, 514 suspected dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Six new confirmed and 514 suspected cases of dengue virus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department said here on Saturday, 4 confirmed cases were reported in Lahore while 2 cases were reported from Gujranwala.

All suspected cases of Dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

So far, 173 confirmed dengue cases were reported from January to uptil now in the province, however, 167 cases were discharged after recovery and currently 6 dengue patients were under treatment.

No death due to dengue was reported this year owing to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 3,020 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean anddry to protect themselves from dengue.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Government Of Punjab Gujranwala January From Government

Recent Stories

Lahore police arrest PML-N leader Khawaja Imran Na ..

36 minutes ago

Algeria wildfire kills two

53 minutes ago

At Least 2 People Died, 14 Got Injured in Blast in ..

53 minutes ago

Aliyev Says Azerbaijani Forces Take Control of 16 ..

52 minutes ago

17 power pilferers booked in Sargodha

1 hour ago

2 held for possessing narcotics in sargodha

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.