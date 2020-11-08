UrduPoint.com
6 Confirmed, 553 Suspected Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 04:50 PM

6 confirmed, 553 suspected dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Six new confirmed and 553 suspected dengue cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department said here on Sunday that 5 confirmed cases were reported in Lahore while 1 case was reported from Islamabad.

All suspected cases of dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

Since January to uptil now, 179 dengue cases were reported in the province, however, 172 cases have been discharged after recovery and currently 7 patients of dengue virus were under treatment.

No death because of dengue was reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 3,159 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean anddry to protect themselves from dengue.

