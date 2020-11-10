UrduPoint.com
6 Confirmed, 592 Suspected New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

6 confirmed, 592 suspected new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Six new confirmed and 592 suspected cases of dengue virus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) said here on Tuesday, five confirmed cases were reported in Lahore while one case was reported in Multan. All suspected cases of dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

So far, 185 cases of dengue have been confirmed since January this year in the province.

However, 179 patients have been discharged after recovery and currently six patients are under treatment.

No death from dengue was reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government. The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 3,457 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

