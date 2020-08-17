6 cops dismissed from service over abuse of powers

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja has dismissed from service six police officials on charges of abuse of powers and corruption

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja has dismissed from service six police officials on charges of abuse of powers and corruption.

A police spokesman said on Monday that the dismissed officials included Assistant Sub Inspector Sohail Amjad of Faisalabad, Inspector Akhtar Saeed, Sub Inspector Azhar Baloch, SI Abid Mehmood, Constable Aslam and Constable Waqas of district Toba Tek Singh.

Meanwhile, the RPO also demoted Sub Inspector Ali Raza of district Jhang to the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector in addition to confiscating one-year service of Sub Inspector Parvaiz Khalid on charge of poor performance and negligence.