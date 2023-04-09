6 cops injured in traffic accident

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Six policemen got injured in a road accident on Sunday morning when a trailer collided with a police van near Zahir-Pir Interchange, Khanpur.

According to a private media report, the accident took place near Zahir-Pir Interchange when a trailer coming from the opposite side collided with the police van, which was en route to Rahim-Yar-Khan from Multan. As a result, six policemengot injured and taken to a nearby hospital.