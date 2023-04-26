6 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The Sargodha police launched a comprehensive crackdown on the law-breakers across the district on Wednesday and arrested six alleged criminals.

A police spokesman said that in line with special directions of District Police officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, the Sargodha Police conducted raids at different localities and arrested Nasrullah, Asad, Tasaddaq, Naveed and Azhar besides recovering 50 litres of liquor, three pistols and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.