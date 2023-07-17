6 customs inspectors among 20 transferred

Collector Customs Multan transferred 20 officials including six inspectors to improve the overall functioning of its different wings in areas falling in the jurisdiction of the Multan collectorate

According to a notification issued here Monday, customs inspector Javed Bhatti was transferred from GPO Multan to Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) Multan, Abdul Samad from ASO Multan to Multan international airport, inspector Saleem Khan from ASO Bahawalpur to GPO Multan, inspector Rao Muhammed Saleem from Multan airport to ASO Sadiq Abad, inspector Muhammad Ali from airport to ASO Sahiwal, and inspector Arslan Akbar Mirani from ASO customs house Multan to ASO Sahiwal.

Moreover, a head clerk, two naib qasid, a havaldar, two LDCs, a driver and seven sepoys were also transferred.