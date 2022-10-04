UrduPoint.com

6 Dacoit Gangs Busted, Looted Items Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2022 | 07:45 PM

6 dacoit gangs busted, looted items recovered

Millat Town police claimed to have arrested 16 active members of 6 dacoit gangs and recovered looted property, illegal weapons and mobile phones from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Millat Town police claimed to have arrested 16 active members of 6 dacoit gangs and recovered looted property, illegal weapons and mobile phones from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that among these gangs included Jahangir gang, Younus gang, Abdur Rehman gang, Abid gang, Shahzaib gang and Arsalan gang.

The police also recovered looted items worth Rs.1,888,600, illegal weapons and mobile phones, etc. from their possession and locked them behind the bars for further investigation.

These accused were wanted to the police in dozens of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases and their criminal record was being compiled, he added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Robbery Abdur Rehman Criminals From

Recent Stories

Malian Su-25 Aircraft Crashes at Gao Airport Killi ..

Malian Su-25 Aircraft Crashes at Gao Airport Killing One Person - Reports

1 second ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan terms Article 62(1)(f) a ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan terms Article 62(1)(f) as draconian law

3 seconds ago
 Administration sets up stalls of milled flour

Administration sets up stalls of milled flour

5 seconds ago
 Former Indonesian Lawmakers, Officials Suspected o ..

Former Indonesian Lawmakers, Officials Suspected of Taking Over $6Mln in Bribes ..

2 minutes ago
 Promotion of higher education a pathway to Balochi ..

Promotion of higher education a pathway to Balochistan's development: Acting Gov ..

2 minutes ago
 Police solve murder case of 4 brothers: arrest 3 k ..

Police solve murder case of 4 brothers: arrest 3 killers

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.