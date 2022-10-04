6 dacoit gangs busted, looted items recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Millat Town police claimed to have arrested 16 active members of 6 dacoit gangs and recovered looted property, illegal weapons and mobile phones from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that among these gangs included Jahangir gang, Younus gang, Abdur Rehman gang, Abid gang, Shahzaib gang and Arsalan gang.

The police also recovered looted items worth Rs.1,888,600, illegal weapons and mobile phones, etc. from their possession and locked them behind the bars for further investigation.

These accused were wanted to the police in dozens of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases and their criminal record was being compiled, he added.