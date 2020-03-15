6 dacoits arrested, 13 motorcycles recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) ::City Jaranwala police have arrested six dacoits of Zaibi gang including ring leader and recovered 13 looted/snatched motorcycles and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that a police team headed by ASP Bilal Solehri conducted raids and succeeded in arresting 6-member Zaibi gang including its ring leader Zohaib, Shafaqat, Ismaar, Saif, Yasir and Shehbaz.

These accused were wanted to the police of Jaranwala Division in more than one dozen cases of dacoity, robbery, theft, etc. The police also recovered 13 looted motorcycles, cash of Rs.800,000/-,illicit weapons, mobile phones and other items from their possession. Further investigation is under