6 dacoits arrested, 24 snatched motorcycles, 1 rickshaw recovered: SP Jaranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) City Jaranwala police claimed to have arrested six dacoits of a gang and recovered 24 motorcycles, one rickshaw and other items from their possession.

Addressing a press conference, Superintendent Police (SP) Jaranwala Town Malik Abid Hussain Zafar said that SHO City Jaranwala police station Yousuf Shehzad Sipra and his team conducted raids and succeeded in arresting 6 active members of Nauraiz gang wanted to the police in 26 cases of dacoity, robbery, etc.

The police recovered 24 snatched motorcycles, one rickshaw and other items worth Rs.4.3 million from their possession. The police also recovered illegal weapons from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.

DSP Abid Joiya and others were also present in the conference.