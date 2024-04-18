6 Dacoits Arrested, 24 Snatched Motorcycles, 1 Rickshaw Recovered: SP Jaranwala
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 08:17 PM
City Jaranwala police claimed to have arrested six dacoits of a gang and recovered 24 motorcycles, one rickshaw and other items from their possession
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) City Jaranwala police claimed to have arrested six dacoits of a gang and recovered 24 motorcycles, one rickshaw and other items from their possession.
Addressing a press conference, Superintendent Police (SP) Jaranwala Town Malik Abid Hussain Zafar said that SHO City Jaranwala police station Yousuf Shehzad Sipra and his team conducted raids and succeeded in arresting 6 active members of Nauraiz gang wanted to the police in 26 cases of dacoity, robbery, etc.
The police recovered 24 snatched motorcycles, one rickshaw and other items worth Rs.4.3 million from their possession. The police also recovered illegal weapons from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.
DSP Abid Joiya and others were also present in the conference.
Recent Stories
Tobacco smoke contains chemicals that cause cancer: Cardiologist
Tandoor owners launch protest on price reduction
ISSI launches ‘Pakistan Africa Institute for Development and Research’
Tank AAC visits bazaar, warns shopkeepers against overcharging
Prudent policies, reforms poised to result in sustainable economic growth: Gover ..
Meeting discuss financial losses of landowners due to recent rains
Commissioner directs district admin to launch awareness drive against drug use
Collaborative efforts imperative to save poultry industry from collapse: Speaker ..
IESCO issues power shut down programme
Five customs officials martyred, two others injured in firing incident
IESCO recovers Rs 2697.25 mln from 105,469 defaulters
District administration takes all possible measures to provide relief to public ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tobacco smoke contains chemicals that cause cancer: Cardiologist4 minutes ago
-
Tandoor owners launch protest on price reduction4 minutes ago
-
ISSI launches ‘Pakistan Africa Institute for Development and Research’4 minutes ago
-
Tank AAC visits bazaar, warns shopkeepers against overcharging4 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss financial losses of landowners due to recent rains22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs district admin to launch awareness drive against drug use22 minutes ago
-
Collaborative efforts imperative to save poultry industry from collapse: Speakers22 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power shut down programme14 minutes ago
-
Five customs officials martyred, two others injured in firing incident14 minutes ago
-
IESCO recovers Rs 2697.25 mln from 105,469 defaulters14 minutes ago
-
District administration takes all possible measures to provide relief to public during rain14 minutes ago
-
President emphasizes need for fostering atmosphere of political reconciliation1 hour ago