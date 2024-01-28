6 dacoits arrested, illicit weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The police arrested alleged six dacoits and recovered illicit weapons and other items from them.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Dijkot police on a tip-off conducted raids and succeeded in nabbing five active members of a gang including Shahid alias Anna, Khaliq Ali, Niaz, Nabeel and Ehsan who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered five pistols, cash of Rs.50,000/-, 2 looted motorcycles, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Meanwhile, Sadar Jaranwala police also arrested a dacoit Liaqat Ali in injured condition after an encounter near Chak No.106-GB while his accomplice managed to escape from the scene.

The police shifted the injured accused to hospital after recovering illegal weapon and other items while further investigation for arrest of the escapee was under progress, the spokesman added.