6 'dacoits' arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The police have busted two dacoit gangs by arresting their six active members and recovering illegal weapons, cash and other items from them.

A spokesman said here on Monday that Kotwali police conducted raid in Bhowana Bazaar and arrested four members of a dacoit gang including Talal Shah.

The police recovered pistols, looted cash and mobile phones from their possession and sent them behind bars.

Similarly, Jaranwala Sadar police arrested two outlaws -- Samar and Kashif -- from Chak No 22-GB as they were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered cash, mobile phones and other items from them, and further investigation was under way, he added.