6 Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2024 | 08:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The police have arrested six alleged dacoits and recovered three motorcycles, cash, weapons and other items from them.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Sadar Sammundri police conducted a raid in Chak No.
412-GB and arrested two members of a dacoit gang including Sultan Hussain and Saqib, and recovered one motorcycle, Rs.30,000 in cash, a pistol and mobile-phones from them.
Meanwhile, Millat Town police arrested four members of a gang including Waqar Ashraf, Fahad Khalid, Qaisar Abbas and Qadar Alam, who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.
The police recovered two motorcycles, Rs. 50,000 in cash, one dozen mobile-phones and weapons from them, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Vocational training Centre offers employment through skill, different courses'13 minutes ago
-
Delivery of ration bags under Ramazan package from March 523 minutes ago
-
Board factory gutted23 minutes ago
-
Sheikhupura Transformer Reclamation Workshop inaugurated23 minutes ago
-
CM initiates polio eradication campaign in KP33 minutes ago
-
First ever selection of Moavineen-e-Hujjaj via NTS ensures transparency: Aneeq33 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 3.2m from 232 defaulters in 24 hours43 minutes ago
-
70th Annual General Alumni meeting at UAF43 minutes ago
-
45 power pilferers netted in MEPCO region43 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs to devise plan for eliminating encroachments on Nullah Leh53 minutes ago
-
ADC General chairs special price magistrates meeting53 minutes ago
-
13 stolen motorcycles recovered53 minutes ago