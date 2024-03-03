Open Menu

6 Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2024 | 08:00 PM

6 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The police have arrested six alleged dacoits and recovered three motorcycles, cash, weapons and other items from them.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Sadar Sammundri police conducted a raid in Chak No.

412-GB and arrested two members of a dacoit gang including Sultan Hussain and Saqib, and recovered one motorcycle, Rs.30,000 in cash, a pistol and mobile-phones from them.

Meanwhile, Millat Town police arrested four members of a gang including Waqar Ashraf, Fahad Khalid, Qaisar Abbas and Qadar Alam, who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered two motorcycles, Rs. 50,000 in cash, one dozen mobile-phones and weapons from them, he added.

