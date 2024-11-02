Open Menu

6 Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2024 | 07:38 PM

Police claimed to have busted two dacoit gangs by arresting their 6 members along with weapons

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Police claimed to have busted two dacoit gangs by arresting their 6 members along with weapons.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that SHO Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station on a tip-off conducted raid near Dera Sain graveyard and arrested three outlaws including Mazhar Iqbal, Hamza Iqbal and Amanat alias Amanti whereas City Jaranwala police nabbed three criminals, Arsalan and Farooq, etc.

from Lahore Road near a local textile mills.

All these accused were wanted in dozens of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered illegal weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation is under progress, the spokesman added.

