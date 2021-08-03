UrduPoint.com

6 Dacoits Held As Police, Rangers Foil Robbery Bid

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 08:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Police and Rangers on Tuesday foiled a robbery attempt in a house in Wapda colony Jamshoro and arrested all six dacoits.

According to Police, six robbers entered a house and held the family hostage at gunpoint.

After receiving information about the attempted robbery, Jamshoro police and Qasim Rangers reached the scene and surrounded the house.

They asked the robbers to free the family members and surrender. After an hour-long siege of the house, police and Rangers have arrested all six dacoits and freed hostage family members safely.

SHO Jamshoro, Adam Abro informed that robbers had made 22 members of a family hostage inside the house. The SSP, Jamshoro Javed Baloch said all hostages were freed safely in joint operation of Police and Rangers.

DIG Hyderabad Sharjeel Kharal has also confirmed that all six dacoits were arrested and hostage family members are safe. Police was interrogating the arrested robbers, DIG said.

