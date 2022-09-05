6-day corona vaccination drive for children to start from Sep 19

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich said on Monday that the 6-day pediatric corona vaccination campaign would start on September 19 and would continue till September 24 in the district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich said on Monday that the 6-day pediatric corona vaccination campaign would start on September 19 and would continue till September 24 in the district.

In order to make this campaign successful children between the ages of five and twelve years will be vaccinated across the district.

He was reviewing the arrangements related to the Covid-19-Pediatric Vaccination campaign in a meeting held in his office's committee room.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sameera Rabbani, CEO Health Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Mukwal, District Health Officer Preventive Medicine Dr. Khalid Arain, District consultant Dr. Rao Muhammad Zakir, and Deputy District Health Officers across the district were present on this occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur said that the goals of the corona vaccination campaign should be achieved and the officers of all the relevant departments should play their role.

He directed that all the people involved in the corona vaccination campaign should perform their duties and vaccine should also be given to children of age five to twelve years studying in public and private educational institutions.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Makwal and District Consultant Dr. Rao Muhammad Zakir said that 783,000 children will be vaccinated throughout the district. DHO Dr. Khalid Arain said that 2497,695 people had been given the first dose of the corona vaccine, whereas 2368,226 people had been given the second dose of the corona vaccine and 776,073 people had been given the booster dose of the corona vaccine.