UrduPoint.com

6-day Corona Vaccination Drive For Children To Start From Sep 19

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2022 | 06:57 PM

6-day corona vaccination drive for children to start from Sep 19

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich said on Monday that the 6-day pediatric corona vaccination campaign would start on September 19 and would continue till September 24 in the district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich said on Monday that the 6-day pediatric corona vaccination campaign would start on September 19 and would continue till September 24 in the district.

In order to make this campaign successful children between the ages of five and twelve years will be vaccinated across the district.

He was reviewing the arrangements related to the Covid-19-Pediatric Vaccination campaign in a meeting held in his office's committee room.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sameera Rabbani, CEO Health Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Mukwal, District Health Officer Preventive Medicine Dr. Khalid Arain, District consultant Dr. Rao Muhammad Zakir, and Deputy District Health Officers across the district were present on this occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur said that the goals of the corona vaccination campaign should be achieved and the officers of all the relevant departments should play their role.

He directed that all the people involved in the corona vaccination campaign should perform their duties and vaccine should also be given to children of age five to twelve years studying in public and private educational institutions.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Makwal and District Consultant Dr. Rao Muhammad Zakir said that 783,000 children will be vaccinated throughout the district. DHO Dr. Khalid Arain said that 2497,695 people had been given the first dose of the corona vaccine, whereas 2368,226 people had been given the second dose of the corona vaccine and 776,073 people had been given the booster dose of the corona vaccine.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur September All

Recent Stories

EPI initiates vaccination to prevent outbreak of c ..

EPI initiates vaccination to prevent outbreak of communicable diseases in flood ..

38 seconds ago
 23 arrested over gambling charges

23 arrested over gambling charges

40 seconds ago
 PEMRA issues fresh warning to TV channels for airi ..

PEMRA issues fresh warning to TV channels for airing content against state insti ..

1 minute ago
 Women University to assist Punjab govt in Camp Sch ..

Women University to assist Punjab govt in Camp Schools initiative, address women ..

2 minutes ago
 Court issues notice to NAB on PA speaker's plea

Court issues notice to NAB on PA speaker's plea

2 minutes ago
 Maulana Fazlur Rehman visits flood affected area S ..

Maulana Fazlur Rehman visits flood affected area Shorkot

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.