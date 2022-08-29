UrduPoint.com

6-day Dengue Crash Programme Kicks Off

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022 | 09:59 PM

6-day dengue crash programme kicks off

The district administration kicked off 6-day dengue crash programme under which special squads would be mobilised in nine zones of the provincial capital to overcome dengue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration kicked off 6-day dengue crash programme under which special squads would be mobilised in nine zones of the provincial capital to overcome dengue.

The special teams of the department would conduct indoor and outdoor surveillance with focusing on more than 35,000 hot spots.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Monday visited various areas of the city to inspect anti dengue measures and said on the occasion that a massive campaign had been started in Lahore and particularly in Bahria Town which was being reported as main spot where most of dengue patients were reported.

He said that around 124 indoor and 40 outdoor teams, nine environment inspectors, seven entomologists, 17 supervisors, 15 doctors of population welfare department were deputed for dengue crash programme in Bahria Town.

Similarly, Chief Officer Health Lahore, District Officer Health, assistant commissioners and sub registrars had been tasked to monitor dengue teams at badly effected areas of the city.

