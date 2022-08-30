UrduPoint.com

6-day Dengue Crash Programme Underway

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2022 | 08:29 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The six-day dengue crash programme of the district administration was continued on the second consecutive day under which special squads were carried out anti-dengue measures in nine zones of the provincial capital to overcome dengue.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali on Tuesday visited various areas of the city and inspected anti-dengue measures. On the occasion, he said that a massive campaign had been started in the city and particularly in private societies. He said that around 124 indoor and 40 outdoor teams, 17 supervisors and other staff were deputed for dengue crash programme.

He said that deputed staff of the department were also ensured larva elimination in their respective fields. He said that all vehicles of dengue squad were directed to remain in field to conduct anti-dengue activities.

The DC said that around 31 dengue cases had been reported during the past 24 hours in the city, adding that Allama Iqbal Zone had been put on high alert as most of the patients had been reported from there.

Similarly, Chief Officer Health Lahore, District Officer Health, assistant commissioners andsub registrars had been tasked to monitor dengue teams worked at badly effected areas ofthe city.

