6-day training for urban search and rescue team starts : Dr Rizwan Naseer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Emergency Services Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer Monday inaugurated 6-day rescue training for urban search and rescue team of Agha Khan Agency for Habitat at the Emergency Services Academy.

Dr Rizwan said that emergency service had designed a specialised rescue training programme to enhance the capacity of AKAH teams in the field of search and rescue in the Academy.

The emergency services academy has imparted training to 21,000 rescuers from all provinces of Pakistan and Pakistan rescue team of the Academy was the first team to be certified by United Nations INSARAG in South Asia, he added.

Earlier, Course Coordinator Engr. Zohaib Asghar apprised the DG Emergency Services that the participants would be trained on basic skills such as search and location techniques, worksite triage and INSARAG, cross pattern and line search, cutting and breaching techniques, lifting and moving the heavy loads followed by complete exercise for search and rescue from collapsed structure.