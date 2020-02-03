6 days long annual funfair to be organised from Feb 24: Deputy Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The 6-day long annual funfair would be organized here at Nawabshah from February 24 to 29, decorated with various activities including flower show,sports competitions, scientific and cultural exhibitions.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar chaired a meeting to review the arrangements exhibition and flower show.

Addressing the meeting, DC said that healthy activities were the best source of taking out public from the stressful environment and for that purpose district administration with the cooperation of Pakistan Navy, Air Force, Sindh Rangers, universities of the district and other educational institutes organizing flower show at the HM Khawaja High School.

He said various committees were formed at the district level to make the event successful. Rangers and police contingents would be deployed to improve security arrangements during the exhibition, he added.

DC said that apart from flower show, program would include scientific and cultural exhibitions, book fairs and art fairs, food stalls, children's stalls, swing and other stalls would also be set up during the exhibition.

Students from different schools would give performance while music programs would also be organized.

In order to display the performance and skill of youths during flower show in the field of sports different sports competitions would be organized which would include Marathon, cycle race and other games.

He said that the students showing best performance would be awarded certificates and cash prizes. On this occasion Abrar Ahmed directed the municipal administration that sanitation and cleanliness should be improved at HM Khawaja High school and surroundings during the exhibition.

He also instructed traffic police to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the games and flower show. Officials from all departments of the district ensured their cooperation for making the event successful.