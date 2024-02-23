6-days Training Workshop On Impact Evaluation Of Public Sector Projects
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) A six-day training workshop on impact evaluation of public sector projects was organized by the Department of Architectural Engineering & Design of the University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore. This workshop, focusing on both theory and practice, took place at a local hotel and was tailored for officers from the Planning and Development (P&D) Department.
Distinguished researchers, trainers, and resource persons were enlisted to facilitate the workshop, including Dr. Rab Nawaz Lodhi, Associate Professor, Dr. Nauman Ali, and Dr. Muhammad Naveed Tahir from the University of Punjab.
Ghazanfar Mubin and Kashif Saeed provided valuable insights into the significance of monitoring and evaluation, along with their methodologies and applications in public sector development projects.
Dr. Sajjad Mubin, Chairman of the Department of Architectural Engineering and Design, underscored the pivotal role of evaluations in a developing nation like Pakistan. With limited resources and escalating demands for services and social benefits, evaluations serve as guiding tools to make informed decisions, prioritize needs, and gauge the outcomes of endeavors. Ultimately, they contribute to a systematic economic uplift, particularly within the building industry, he added.
Government officials from Balochistan expressed satisfaction with the quality and impact of the training, acknowledging its potential to enhance their work. They pledged to initiate impact evaluations of their projects, aiming to generate evidence for socio-economic uplift or identify areas for improvement.
Recent Stories
HBL 2023 profit rises to a record Rs 114 billion, up 47%, with a focus on Agricu ..
Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Malik wins hearts
Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath
New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled
Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS
JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ
IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan envoy meets Timor-Leste PM; bilateral ties discussed9 minutes ago
-
FESCO releases 28,116 single-phase meters10 minutes ago
-
ICU, EOC agree to jointly work for polio eradication10 minutes ago
-
170 trainees passe out at Police Training Centre10 minutes ago
-
‘India using rape of women as a weapon of war to suppress Kashmiris’ struggle’10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan must not miss ‘Green Hydrogen’ revolution in just energy transition: Experts20 minutes ago
-
SFA ,revenue department team pays surprise visit to milk shops20 minutes ago
-
Commissioner pays visit to Children Complex to review healthcare facilities20 minutes ago
-
Two bodies found in Hawke's Bay area30 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on Peshawar, Hattar-Wah grids notified30 minutes ago
-
IESSI hosts free medical camp for ICTl's brick kiln community30 minutes ago
-
Week-long anti-polio drive to starts in Sindh from Monday30 minutes ago