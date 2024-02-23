Open Menu

6-days Training Workshop On Impact Evaluation Of Public Sector Projects

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM

6-days training workshop on impact evaluation of public sector projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) A six-day training workshop on impact evaluation of public sector projects was organized by the Department of Architectural Engineering & Design of the University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore. This workshop, focusing on both theory and practice, took place at a local hotel and was tailored for officers from the Planning and Development (P&D) Department.

Distinguished researchers, trainers, and resource persons were enlisted to facilitate the workshop, including Dr. Rab Nawaz Lodhi, Associate Professor, Dr. Nauman Ali, and Dr. Muhammad Naveed Tahir from the University of Punjab.

Ghazanfar Mubin and Kashif Saeed provided valuable insights into the significance of monitoring and evaluation, along with their methodologies and applications in public sector development projects.

Dr. Sajjad Mubin, Chairman of the Department of Architectural Engineering and Design, underscored the pivotal role of evaluations in a developing nation like Pakistan. With limited resources and escalating demands for services and social benefits, evaluations serve as guiding tools to make informed decisions, prioritize needs, and gauge the outcomes of endeavors. Ultimately, they contribute to a systematic economic uplift, particularly within the building industry, he added.

Government officials from Balochistan expressed satisfaction with the quality and impact of the training, acknowledging its potential to enhance their work. They pledged to initiate impact evaluations of their projects, aiming to generate evidence for socio-economic uplift or identify areas for improvement.

