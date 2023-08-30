6 dead, 1093 injured in Punjab road accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :At least six people were killed while 1093 injured in 1081 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 526 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 567 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams.

Analysis show that 564 drivers, 39 underage drivers, 139 pedestrians, and 396 passengers were among the victims of road accidents.

Statistics show that 305 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 313 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 68 in Multan with 60 victims and at third Gujranwala with 68 road accidents and 66 victims.

According to the data, 927 motorbikes, 69 auto-rickshaws, 95 motorcars, 24 vans, 06 buses,21 trucks and 104 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the roadaccidents.