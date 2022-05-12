UrduPoint.com

6 Dead, 1,103 Injured In Road Accidents Across Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2022 | 06:40 PM

6 dead, 1,103 injured in road accidents across Punjab

At least six persons were killed and 1,103 others injured in 1,049 road traffic crashes all across Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :At least six persons were killed and 1,103 others injured in 1,049 road traffic crashes all across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 610 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 493 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 583 drivers, 34 underage drivers,109 pedestrians and 437 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 276 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 272 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 74 in Faisalabad with 85 victims and at third Multan with 71 accidents and 78 victims.

According to the data, 897 motorbikes, 111 auto-rickshaws, 125 motorcars, 29 vans, seven passenger buses, 23 trucks and 92 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE All Top

Recent Stories

Rangers arrests two involved in fraud

Rangers arrests two involved in fraud

1 minute ago
 Ashrafi pledges to continue struggle for rights of ..

Ashrafi pledges to continue struggle for rights of 5 m Pakistani expats in Middl ..

1 minute ago
 Jamaat-e-Islami submits call attention notice seek ..

Jamaat-e-Islami submits call attention notice seeking regularization of teachers ..

1 minute ago
 Murad Ali Shah discusses load shedding issue with ..

Murad Ali Shah discusses load shedding issue with Khurram Dastagir

1 minute ago
 North Korea fires missiles after Covid cases promp ..

North Korea fires missiles after Covid cases prompt Kim to order lockdown

1 minute ago
 Sindhi OCR software system formally launched at Ma ..

Sindhi OCR software system formally launched at Majid Bhurgri Institute

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.