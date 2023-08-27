6 dead, 1,171 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :At least six people were killed and 1,171 others injured in 1,135 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 627 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 544 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 561 drivers, 40 underage drivers, 140 pedestrians, and 476 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 258 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 274 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 70 in Gujranwala with 68 victims and at third Faisalabad with 66 accidents and 62 victims.

According to the data, 991 motorbikes, 66 auto-rickshaws, 89 motorcars, 21 vans, eight passenger buses, 24 trucks and 113 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.