6 Dead, 1225 Injured In 1106 Road Accidents In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) At least six persons were killed and 1225 injured in 1106 road crashes in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 550 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 675 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 647 drivers, 48 underage drivers, 154 pedestrians, and 430 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 231 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 260 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 86 in with 101 victims and at third Multan with 72 accidents and 76 victims.

According to the data 1019 motorbikes, 60 auto-rickshaws, 98 motorcars, 24 vans, 04 passenger buses, 33 truck and 104 other types of auto vehicles and carts were involved in these road accidents.

