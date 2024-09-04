Open Menu

6 Dead, 1,248 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2024 | 05:30 PM

6 dead, 1,248 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Six people were killed and 1,248 others injured in 1,154 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 525 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 723 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 717 drivers, 50 underage drivers, 134 pedestrians, and 403 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 249 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 265 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 78 accidents and 80 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 70 accidents and 65 victims.

According to the data, 1,048 motorbikes, 67 auto-rickshaws, 97 motorcars, 26 vans, 10 passenger buses, 25 trucks and 97 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Gujranwala SITE Top

Recent Stories

PTA & PAFLA Meeting on Facilitation of Freelancers

PTA & PAFLA Meeting on Facilitation of Freelancers

14 minutes ago
 Synergy Group puts on a dominating show with 10 wi ..

Synergy Group puts on a dominating show with 10 wins at the first ever internati ..

22 minutes ago
 KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants iss ..

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case

4 hours ago
 Hania Aamir receives interview request from promin ..

Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist

4 hours ago
 easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s Fi ..

Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..

5 hours ago
 IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

6 hours ago
Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Aw ..

Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

17 hours ago
 Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

19 hours ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan