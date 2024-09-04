6 Dead, 1,248 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Six people were killed and 1,248 others injured in 1,154 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 525 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 723 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 717 drivers, 50 underage drivers, 134 pedestrians, and 403 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 249 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 265 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 78 accidents and 80 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 70 accidents and 65 victims.
According to the data, 1,048 motorbikes, 67 auto-rickshaws, 97 motorcars, 26 vans, 10 passenger buses, 25 trucks and 97 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
