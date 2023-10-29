Open Menu

6 Dead, 1,268 Injured In 1167 Road Accidents In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2023 | 05:20 PM

6 dead, 1,268 injured in 1167 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) At least six persons were killed and 1268 injured in 1167 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of them, 624 people with serious injuries were shifted to hospitals, while 644 victims with minor injuries were treated at the sites by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 601 drivers, 35 underage drivers, 161 pedestrians, and 512 passengers were among the victims. The statistics show that 258 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 285 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 83 in Faisalabad with 92 victims and Multan with 67 accidents and 69 victims.

According to the data 1,043 motorbikes, 70 rickshaws, 104 cars, 18 vans, seven buses, 26 trucks and 104 other types of vehicles and carts were involved in the accidents.

