6 dead, 1,416 injured in 1,310 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Six people were killed and 1,416 others injured in 1,310 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 609 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 807 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 778 drivers, 51 underage drivers, 160 pedestrians, and 484 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 269 accident were reported in Lahore, which affected 291 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 97 accidents and 103 victims, and at third Multan with 87 accidents and 82 victims.

According to the data, 1221 motorbikes, 81 auto-rickshaws, 126 motorcars, 26 vans, six passenger buses, 27 trucks and 93 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.