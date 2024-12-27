6 dead, 1452 injured in 1353 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Six persons were killed and 1452 injured in 1353 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 616 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 836 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 812 drivers, 55 underage drivers, 149 pedestrians, and 497 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 297 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 318 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 108 in with 112 victims and at third Multan with 63 RTCs and 70 victims.

According to the data 1233 motorbikes, 78 auto-rickshaws, 262 motorcars, 29 vans, 10 passenger buses, 17 truck and 94 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.