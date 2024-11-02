Open Menu

6 Dead, 1526 Injured In 1444 RTCs In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM

6 dead, 1526 injured in 1444 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Six persons were killed and 1526 injured in 1444 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 688 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 833 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 825 drivers, 73 underage drivers, 195 pedestrians, and 512 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 296 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 233 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Multan 108 in with 109 victims and at third Faisalabad with 101 RTCs and 94 victims.

According to the data 1299 motorbikes, 70 auto-rickshaws, 141 motorcars, 37 vans, 11 passenger buses, 33 truck and 98 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

