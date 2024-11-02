6 Dead, 1526 Injured In 1444 RTCs In Punjab
Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Six persons were killed and 1526 injured in 1444 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 688 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 833 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 825 drivers, 73 underage drivers, 195 pedestrians, and 512 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics show that 296 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 233 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Multan 108 in with 109 victims and at third Faisalabad with 101 RTCs and 94 victims.
According to the data 1299 motorbikes, 70 auto-rickshaws, 141 motorcars, 37 vans, 11 passenger buses, 33 truck and 98 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
Recent Stories
Gold price falls down by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan
IMF pushes Pakistan for Mini-Budget due to tax shortfall
NA speaker nominates members for Judicial Commission on judges’ appointments
Vivo V40e 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Elevate Your Style with the Latest Tech ..
First ODI: Pakistan to face Australia on Monday
FIA approaches SC to challenge Bushra Bibi’s bail in Toshakhana II case
Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists today
Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-finals in Hong Kong Super Sixes
For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
First phase of Raiwind Ijtema to close tomorrow1 minute ago
-
27 held for kite flying, one-wheeling, firing1 minute ago
-
CM grieved over death of eight passengers2 minutes ago
-
NA speaker nominates members for Judicial Commission on judges’ appointments23 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness campaign started to aware children about benefits31 minutes ago
-
Air pollution index of Lahore declines41 minutes ago
-
Secretary pledges rewards for farmers to boost wheat cultivation41 minutes ago
-
Woman sets herself ablaze41 minutes ago
-
Man, two sons shot dead41 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 flooded with hoax calls51 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Italy meets Punjab CM51 minutes ago
-
Iranian diplomatic delegation visits Bibi Pak Daman shrine51 minutes ago