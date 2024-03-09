6 Dead, 1,608 Injured In 1,485 Road Accidents In Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) At least six persons were killed and 1608 injured in 1485 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Out of these, 738 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 870 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 777 drivers, 59 underage drivers, 238 pedestrians, and 599 passengers were among the victims. The statistics show that 295 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 302 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 101 in with 120 victims and at third Multan with 92 RTCs and 90 victims.
According to the data 1331 motorbikes, 74 auto-rickshaws, 179 cars, 33 vans, 18 passenger buses, 25 trucks and 108 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.
Fire burn victim succumbed to injuries20 minutes ago
