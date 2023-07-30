6 dead, 35 injured in Bajaur Blast during JUI-F worker convention

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :As many as six persons were dead and 35 others injured in a big explosion at the worker convention of the JUI-F in Dubai Mor in the Khar area, officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed here Sunday afternoon.

Soon after the blast relief operations were in progress with the injured having been shifted to hospital and the officials of the law enforcement and security forces cordoned off the area.

Around five ambulances of Rescue 1122 reached the spot, the official said, adding, Rescue 1122 is carrying out rescue operations at the accident site.

The death toll might be increased along with dozens of other injured, the official confirmed. He said all the injured are being shifted to the nearest hospital by Rescue 1122.