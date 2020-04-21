6 dead, 737 injured in 660 road accidents in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :At least six persons were killed and 737 others sustained injuries in 660 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122.

As many as 424 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 313 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the Rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 269 drivers, 18 underage drivers, 106 pedestrians and 368 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics showed that 119 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 121 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 52 in Faisalabad with 67 victims and at third Multan with 43 accidents and 45 victims.

According to the data, 590 motorbikes, 61 auto-rickshaws, 61 motorcars, 11 vans, one passenger bus, 16 trucks and 77 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.