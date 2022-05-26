6 dead, 899 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :At least six persons were killed and 899 others injured in 796 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 544 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 355 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 434 drivers, 23 underage drivers, 104 pedestrians and 367 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 187 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 238 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 64 in Faisalabad with 68 victims, and at third Multan with 59 accidents and 61 victims.

According to the data, 725 motorbikes, 66 auto-rickshaws, 83 motorcars, 19 vans, three passenger buses, 12 trucks and 83 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.