Open Menu

6 Dead, 949 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 05:30 PM

6 dead, 949 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :At least six people were killed while 949 others sustained injuries in 900 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 497 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 446 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams.

Analysis show that 478 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 120 pedestrians, and 351 passengers were among the victims of road accidents.

Statistics show that 229 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 233 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 67 in Multan with 67 victims and at third Gujranwala with 37 victims in 37 road accidents.

According to the data, 739 motorbikes, 68 auto-rickshaws, 81 motorcars, 22 vans, 18 buses,23 trucks and 84 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in theroad accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Punjab Vehicles Road Gujranwala All Top

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah achieves milestone of 51 Test wickets

Naseem Shah achieves milestone of 51 Test wickets

26 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Zayed mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed ..

Theyab bin Zayed mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

31 minutes ago
 UAE condemns coup attempt in Niger

UAE condemns coup attempt in Niger

46 minutes ago
 Aina Asif opens up about her beautiful hair, clear ..

Aina Asif opens up about her beautiful hair, clear skin

48 minutes ago
 Dubai Ruler&#039;s Court mourns passing of Sheikh ..

Dubai Ruler&#039;s Court mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

1 hour ago
 President of Arab Parliament offers condolences on ..

President of Arab Parliament offers condolences on passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Z ..

2 hours ago
COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show lead ..

COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show leadership on climate change mitig ..

2 hours ago
 UAE welcomes start of operation to unload oil from ..

UAE welcomes start of operation to unload oil from decaying tanker FSO Safer off ..

2 hours ago
 PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of several ..

PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of several development projects in Gwadar

2 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers condolences over Royal Saudi ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer f ..

UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer for Saeed bin Zayed

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of th ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of the Top End T20 Series

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan