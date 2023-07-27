6 dead, 949 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :At least six people were killed while 949 others sustained injuries in 900 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 497 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 446 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams.

Analysis show that 478 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 120 pedestrians, and 351 passengers were among the victims of road accidents.

Statistics show that 229 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 233 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 67 in Multan with 67 victims and at third Gujranwala with 37 victims in 37 road accidents.

According to the data, 739 motorbikes, 68 auto-rickshaws, 81 motorcars, 22 vans, 18 buses,23 trucks and 84 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in theroad accidents.