6 dead, 973 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :At least six persons were killed and 973 others were injured in 892 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 590 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 383 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the Rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 319 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 158 pedestrians and 502 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics show that 258 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 258 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 71 in Faisalabad with 76 victims, and at third 37 accidents in Multan with 41 victims.

According to the data, 748 motorbikes, 104 auto-rickshaws, 92 motorcars, 29 vans, 10 passenger buses, 17 trucks and 133 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.