UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6 Dead, 973 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 07:30 PM

6 dead, 973 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :At least six persons were killed and 973 others were injured in 892 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 590 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 383 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the Rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 319 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 158 pedestrians and 502 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics show that 258 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 258 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 71 in Faisalabad with 76 victims, and at third 37 accidents in Multan with 41 victims.

According to the data, 748 motorbikes, 104 auto-rickshaws, 92 motorcars, 29 vans, 10 passenger buses, 17 trucks and 133 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Police step up preparedness in Hatta during ..

2 hours ago

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha working hours for all i ..

2 hours ago

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer praises efforts of Dubai W ..

3 hours ago

16,631 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

3 hours ago

Season Pass for Expo 2020 Dubai gives chance to wi ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid commends successful completion ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.