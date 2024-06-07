6 Dead,1,298 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) At least six people were killed and 1,298 injured in 1,207 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 612 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 686 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 742 drivers, 53 underage drivers, 145 pedestrians, and 417 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 263 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 276 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 107 accidents and 127 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 68 accidents and 67 victims.
According to the data, 1,106 motorbikes, 61 auto-rickshaws, 105 motorcars, 19 vans, five passenger buses, 35 truck and 95 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
Recent Stories
SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court
PM to spend busy day in Beijing today
Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer
CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
14 lawbreakers arrested, illegal weapons recovered7 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab committed to implement 43 exemplary initiatives across Punjab equally: Azma Bukhari7 minutes ago
-
582 missing mutations: Commissioner warns Patwaris, Tahsildars of major punishment7 minutes ago
-
Three-day Spring Festival kicked off in Orakzai17 minutes ago
-
DC pays surprise visit to District Health Authority Bahawalpur Office17 minutes ago
-
Six outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered17 minutes ago
-
DC visits BVH, inspects treatment facilities for children17 minutes ago
-
TMO suspended over dragging of stray dog behind sanitation truck in Swat17 minutes ago
-
Internship programme to give students international exposure: GCWU vice chancellor26 minutes ago
-
Contaminated, unhealthy food causing illnesses: Director PFO26 minutes ago
-
Woman's body found from sewerage drain26 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate directs to resolve constitution of Senate Standing Committees immediately26 minutes ago