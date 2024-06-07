Open Menu

6 Dead,1,298 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 04:50 PM

6 dead,1,298 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) At least six people were killed and 1,298 injured in 1,207 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 612 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 686 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 742 drivers, 53 underage drivers, 145 pedestrians, and 417 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 263 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 276 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 107 accidents and 127 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 68 accidents and 67 victims.

According to the data, 1,106 motorbikes, 61 auto-rickshaws, 105 motorcars, 19 vans, five passenger buses, 35 truck and 95 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Gujranwala SITE Top

Recent Stories

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats ..

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court

41 minutes ago
 PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

49 minutes ago
 Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

55 minutes ago
 CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China frien ..

CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution fo ..

Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beg ..

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

8 hours ago
 PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUP ..

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO

17 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law am ..

SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination

17 hours ago
 Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

17 hours ago
 Economic expert calls for national unity and econo ..

Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan