6 dead,1,298 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) At least six people were killed and 1,298 injured in 1,207 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 612 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 686 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 742 drivers, 53 underage drivers, 145 pedestrians, and 417 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 263 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 276 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 107 accidents and 127 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 68 accidents and 67 victims.

According to the data, 1,106 motorbikes, 61 auto-rickshaws, 105 motorcars, 19 vans, five passenger buses, 35 truck and 95 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.