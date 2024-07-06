Open Menu

6 Dead,1397 Injured In 1277 Road Accidents In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2024 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) At least six persons were killed and 1397 injured in 1277 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 659 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 738 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 743 drivers, 54 underage drivers, 147 pedestrians, and 513 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 244 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 268 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 89 in with 103 victims and at third Multan with 85 RTCs and 86 victims.

According to the data 1166 motorbikes, 52 auto-rickshaws, 129 motorcars, 29 vans, 13 passenger buses, 29 truck and 130 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

