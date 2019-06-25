6 deportees arrested at Faisalabad airport

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::The FIA has arrested six passengers at the airport, who were deported from Turkey over their illegal documents.

A spokesman said on Tuesday that Syed Shamsud Din Bukhari, Syed Zeeshan Shah, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Wasil Sindhu and Arsalan had gone to Turkey illegally by crossing border via Iran.

However, the Turkish administration deported them. When they reached Faisalabad International Airport, the FIA police, with the help of the Immigration staff, arrested them and sent them behind the bars.

During initial interrogation, the arrested persons revealed that they had paid heavy amounts to travel agents, who deceived them by sending them abroad illegally.