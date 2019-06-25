UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6 Deportees Arrested At Faisalabad Airport

Sumaira FH 4 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 05:50 PM

6 deportees arrested at Faisalabad airport

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::The FIA has arrested six passengers at the airport, who were deported from Turkey over their illegal documents.

A spokesman said on Tuesday that Syed Shamsud Din Bukhari, Syed Zeeshan Shah, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Wasil Sindhu and Arsalan had gone to Turkey illegally by crossing border via Iran.

However, the Turkish administration deported them. When they reached Faisalabad International Airport, the FIA police, with the help of the Immigration staff, arrested them and sent them behind the bars.

During initial interrogation, the arrested persons revealed that they had paid heavy amounts to travel agents, who deceived them by sending them abroad illegally.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Iran Turkey Federal Investigation Agency Border From Airport

Recent Stories

The survival of the children of Al-Shifa Trust is ..

1 minute ago

Emirates refreshing its summer - brings summertime ..

18 minutes ago

50 minutes ago

FNC, Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly sign MoU

50 minutes ago

SBP bans sale of Rs40,000 prize bonds

51 minutes ago

Dubai CommerCity participates in SIL Barcelona Exp ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.