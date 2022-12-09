UrduPoint.com

6 Development Schemes Approved For Faisalabad Division

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 05:40 PM

6 development schemes approved for Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approved 16 development schemes for Faisalabad division on Friday.

In a meeting held with Director Development Dr Naveed Iftikhar Aulakh here, the DDWP reviewed development projects of various departments and granted approval for nine schemes of Public Health Engineering, two each of Municipal Committee Gojra and Municipal Committee Kamalia, one each college scheme for Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh, and one scheme of WASA Parking Yard in Faisalabad.

The director development directed the department concerned to execute the approved schemes without any delay.

