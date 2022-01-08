UrduPoint.com

6 Die, 13 Injured In Rains, Snowfall Related Incidents

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2022 | 06:30 PM

6 die, 13 injured in rains, snowfall related incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Atleast six people have died and 13 others were injured in rains and snowfall related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a report issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Saturday.

Eight houses have also been damaged partially in rains-related incident.

On the directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, district administration has started relief operations in their respective districts while relief assistance among the rains affected families of district Charsadda and Dir Upper has already been launched.

According to PDMA district administration and other concerned authorities are taking steps for the restoration of the closed roads while the entry of vehicles has been closed completely.

Similarly, the authority has also denied the occurrence of any unpleasant incident with tourists in Galiyat. It said that all those tourists, who were stranded in their vehicles have been shifted to hotels while entry of tourists from Murree to Galiyat has also been stopped.

The authority is in closed contact with the administrations of all districts and all concerned departments have been put on high alert.

The officers of district administration, Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) and personnel of the Rescue 1122 were in field along with heavy machinery.

The authority had had a dispatch to all districts regarding the prediction of rains and snowfall to all districts along with directives for precautionary measures.

