6 Died, 7 Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 09:38 PM

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) At least six persons on Wednesday died and seven others were injured when a passenger van plunged into a deep gorge at village Leeraan Union Council Nambal, an area of Bokot police station Abbottabad.

While talking to APP Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Galyat Muhammad Imtiaz said that a jeep bearing registration No. ARR 859, carrying passengers from Leeraan village Union Council Nambal had been returning after shopping from Azad Kashmir's Kalyaan Bazaar when their vehicle fell into a deep gorge resulting in the loss of lives.

The dead bodies were identified as Bibi Jan wife Muhammad Ashraf and two daughters including Shain Bibi and Asia Bibi, along with Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Ali and Abbas Abbasi.

Following the accident, several severely injured persons, including Wajid Abbasi and the wife of Mehrban Abbasi, were shifted to the nearby Abbassi Medical Institute Ambor, Muzaffarabad, for urgent medical treatment. Additionally, a critically injured woman was transferred to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Muzaffarabad for further treatment.

In response, Pakistan Peoples Party worker Manzoor Mumtaz Abbasi, promptly arrived at the hospital to oversee the situation and extend support to the affected families while Chairman Village Council Abdul Jabbar Abbasi, Advocate participated in relief and rescue efforts upon reaching the village.

More Stories From Pakistan