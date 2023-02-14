UrduPoint.com

6 Doctors Dismissed From Service, CS Told

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Secretary Health Saleh Nasir on Tuesday said as many as six absentee doctors were dismissed from the service, while disciplinary action has been initiated against 57 other doctors.

He said this during a meeting of the secretaries' committee chaired by Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli here.

The Secretary of Health further said show cause notices have also been issued to 40 doctors doing private practice instead of performing government duties.

Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary lauded the stern action against the violating doctors saying, "there will be no compromise on the provision of health services to the public.

"Stern action should be continued against the doctors guilty of negligence in performing their duties," CS added.

Acknowledging the services of doctors in remote areas of the province, he said that additional allowance should be given to postgraduate doctors on duty in remote areas.

The meeting also reviewed giving one to two years of training to postgraduate doctors posted in harsh areas. "At least three years of posting in their respective areas should be a must for postgraduate doctors.

Earlier, the Secretary of Health presented the draft policy regarding postgraduate doctors.

